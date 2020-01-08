Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Carol MULCAHY
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 W. 7 th Street
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 W. 7 th Street
St. Paul, MN
Beloved wife, mother of seven, grandmother of 14. Carol was a generous, strong, compassionate, and independent woman who is greatly missed. Her legacy shines in those she loved and all who loved her. Born to Lumena and Arthur Young in St. Paul, MN, she was a lifelong St. Paul resident. Carol was a graduate of St. Gabriel's School of Nursing; she excelled in her profession as a Registered Nurse. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerry; children, Mary Frances and Peter James; siblings, Aline, Mary Jane, John, Jeanette, Sister Paula, and Peggy. Carol is survived by her children, Joseph, Gregory (Abigail), Paul (Patricia), Michael (Barbara), and Anne; daughter-in-law, Sandra; 14 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kay Tschida, and Patricia Toenjes; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Jan. 11, 10AM at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th Street, St. Paul. Visitation Friday, Jan. 10, 4-7PM at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul and one hour prior to Mass, Jan. 11, at the church. Private interment. Thank you to the caregivers from Episcopal Church homes and Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Memorials preferred to the International Refugee Committee.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
