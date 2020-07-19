1/
Carol F. PARKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93, of Woodbury Died on Monday, July 13, 2020. Loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Born in Grand Forks, ND, she lived most of her life in St. Paul. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; brother, Jerome; sister, Ora; and son-in-law, John. She is survived by daughters, June Albrecht, Stacy (Mark) Sturm and Catherine (Robert) Glunz; grandchildren, Aila (Damon Curtin) Albrecht, Hannah Albrecht, Rachel (Matthew) Johnson, Jesse (Ambre) Sturm, Megan (Jacob Gonsior) Sturm, Nolan Glunz and Evan Glunz; seven great-grand children; sister, Joan Fail; and other family and friends. Due to Covid-19, services will be at a later date. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved