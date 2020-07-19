Age 93, of Woodbury Died on Monday, July 13, 2020. Loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Born in Grand Forks, ND, she lived most of her life in St. Paul. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; brother, Jerome; sister, Ora; and son-in-law, John. She is survived by daughters, June Albrecht, Stacy (Mark) Sturm and Catherine (Robert) Glunz; grandchildren, Aila (Damon Curtin) Albrecht, Hannah Albrecht, Rachel (Matthew) Johnson, Jesse (Ambre) Sturm, Megan (Jacob Gonsior) Sturm, Nolan Glunz and Evan Glunz; seven great-grand children; sister, Joan Fail; and other family and friends. Due to Covid-19, services will be at a later date. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com