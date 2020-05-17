Age 75 of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her sons, Tony and Ricky, and her parents, Maureen (Wendt) and Minard Larson (LuVerne Larson). Survived by husband Gary (59 years), son Tim (Katie), daughter Christa (Steve) Warwick; wonderful dog Nicki; grandchildren Kaila (Dontay) and Allie; expected great granddaughter Nina; sisters, Linda (Denny) and Delila; brothers, Paul (Meta), John (Annie) and Chuck (Kathy), and many wonderful friends. Carol was a special needs teacher (District 916) and special needs counselor for Ramsey County (Lake Owasso Residence). Carol was a caring person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had a zest for life and was filled with energy to pursue fun times whenever possible. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, buying loved ones gifts, holiday gatherings, laughing, musicals, plays, comedians, walking, boating and spending time outside. She was very creative with her Halloween costumes and made all of us laugh every year. She loved going to the North Shore of Lake Superior and to cabins in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Carol cherished many wonderful trips with her girlfriends. She especially enjoyed her recent vacations to Italy, Amsterdam and Paris. She enjoyed many winters in Florida, Texas and Arizona during her retirement. A special thank you to her caregivers. We loved her so much and she will be greatly missed by all of us. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.