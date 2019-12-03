Home

Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
(763) 755-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
View Map
Age 65 Died on November 30, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Joyce Greening. Carol will be deeply missed by her husband of 46 years, Gary; children, Traci (Brian) Menke, Thomas (Carrie) Fred-erickson, Tanya (Brian) Nordstrom; grandchildren, Alexander, Jesse, Seth, Cyrus, Layla, Dylan, Gordon; great-grandchildren, Harlee, Isabell, Jax; siblings, Scott Greening, Christine Greening, Karen Zimmerman, Eric Greening. Service of remembrance will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 7 at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Gearhart Funeral Home www.gearhartfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -