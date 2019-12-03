|
Age 65 Died on November 30, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Joyce Greening. Carol will be deeply missed by her husband of 46 years, Gary; children, Traci (Brian) Menke, Thomas (Carrie) Fred-erickson, Tanya (Brian) Nordstrom; grandchildren, Alexander, Jesse, Seth, Cyrus, Layla, Dylan, Gordon; great-grandchildren, Harlee, Isabell, Jax; siblings, Scott Greening, Christine Greening, Karen Zimmerman, Eric Greening. Service of remembrance will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 7 at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Gearhart Funeral Home www.gearhartfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 3, 2019