Carol G. (Senglaub) TOCKO
February 12, 1940 – August 27, 2020 Carol passed away on Wednesday, August 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Lyell J. Senglaub, Gladyce M. Senglaub, and her sister, Sandy Schulberg. Survived by her sons, Jeffery (Veronica), David, Michael (Laura), Andrew, daughter Angela Flinchbaugh (Paul), sisters Mary H. Leary, Beverly Hennessy (Robert), and her brother John Senglaub (Teresa Muckala), 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Derham Hall High School, attended the U of Omaha and St. Thomas University. Worked for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Saint Paul Seminary. She then spent 15 years as a lobbyist for MICA. She retired from Minnesota Life, now known as Securian. Her family wishes to thank the caregivers at Brookdale Homes of West St. Paul. She was remembered by family and friends at a memorial service at St. Joseph's Church on Monday, August 31, 2020.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
