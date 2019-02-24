|
Age 85 of St. Paul Passed away February 20th, 2019 Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Ruth; and sister. She is survived by her dear friend, Anita Nelson; and residents and staff of the Wellington. Distant at first, once Carol warmed up to you, she was a friend for life, and will be remembered for her contagious laughter. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery Tuesday, February 26th. Meet at the main entrance at 2:00 PM. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019