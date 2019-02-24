Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol HAAKENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. HAAKENSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol J. HAAKENSEN Obituary
Age 85 of St. Paul Passed away February 20th, 2019 Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Ruth; and sister. She is survived by her dear friend, Anita Nelson; and residents and staff of the Wellington. Distant at first, once Carol warmed up to you, she was a friend for life, and will be remembered for her contagious laughter. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery Tuesday, February 26th. Meet at the main entrance at 2:00 PM. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.