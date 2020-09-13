1/1
Carol J. HOFFMAN
Age 78 Passed away September 4, 2020. Preceded in death by loving parents. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Was a librarian and a Montessori teaching assistant. She had a rollicking good sense of humor until the end. Laughed easily at herself and with others. She was curious, passionate, outspoken, a thoughtful listener, a superior hostess and known as the family's grammar sheriff. She loved to travel. Survived by loving husband of 56 years, John; son, Stephen (Mary Jo) Hoffman; daughter Mindy (Aaron) Beaudry; grandchildren Eva and Joseph Hoffman; brother Doug (Laura) Hoffmann. Visitation at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, 55435 on Wednesday, September 16th, 2pm-5pm. Private family Mass and burial. Zoom link to funeral-https://zoom.us/j/6213155435, Thursday, 12pm CST. A special thanks to everyone who loved and cared for Carol throughout her struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Joyful Companions, especially Beth Wizik. Amada Home Care, especially KJ and Habiba. The Allina Hospice team who came every day, especially Erin, Leo, Jill ,Margo and the entire triage team. The entire staff at Abiitan. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Zoom link to funeral-https://zoom.us/j/6213155435
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Minnesota
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
