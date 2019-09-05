Home

Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Carol J. KNOBLACH

Carol J. KNOBLACH Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma Passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at age 86. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Russell. Survived by children, Russ Jr., Mike, Connie Burth, Judy Thompson, Mary Louise, Nancy Davis and their families. Catholic Funeral Service 11AM on Saturday, September 7th at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM on Friday, September 6th and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
