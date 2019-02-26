|
|
Age 71, of Rosemount Passed away on February 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Carol sold real estate for over 34 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Wanda Figura; brother, Dick Figura and brother-in-law, Ted Wood. Survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert "Bob"; son, Bryan (Julie); granddaughter, Bella; siblings, Robert (Lynda) Figura and Joan Wood; nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11:30 AM Thursday February 28, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001) with a visitation 1 hr prior to service. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials will be donated to the U of MN Masonic Center. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019