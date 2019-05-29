Home

Transfiguration Church
6133 15th St N
Oakdale, MN 55128
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH,
6133-15TH Street North
Oakdale, MN
Age 75 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Carol was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at Transfiguration Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Cecelia; and 2 brothers, Jim and Ed. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Greg; sisters, Pat and Sharon; brother, Mike (Linda) Reller; longtime friends, Sandy Pizenger and Karen Kurtz; Greg's family and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133-15th Street North, Oakdale. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
