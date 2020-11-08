Age 77 Passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Percy and Loretta Dawson. Survived by daughter, Shayla Dawson; partner, Benjamin Roberts; sisters, Inez Dawson and Deborah Dawson-Thomas (San Antonio, Tx.); nephews, nieces, cousins,etc. Carol was a loving mother and devoted partner, devoted school teacher, Community Elder/activist in the African American Community. Private Family Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 17th at Brooks Funeral Home. View the live ceremony via link at https:// client.tribucast.com/tcid/75278963
.