Carol Jean DAWSON
Age 77 Passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Percy and Loretta Dawson. Survived by daughter, Shayla Dawson; partner, Benjamin Roberts; sisters, Inez Dawson and Deborah Dawson-Thomas (San Antonio, Tx.); nephews, nieces, cousins,etc. Carol was a loving mother and devoted partner, devoted school teacher, Community Elder/activist in the African American Community. Private Family Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 17th at Brooks Funeral Home. View the live ceremony via link at https:// client.tribucast.com/tcid/75278963.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
862 Concordia Avenue 
St. Paul, MN 55104-5418
651-228-1935
