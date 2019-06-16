|
Age 87, of Cottage Grove Carol Jean Houdek was born on January 28, 1932 in Rowena, Minnesota, and passed on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Dean and her two sons, Dennis (Jane) and Gary (Diane), along with grandchildren, Zachary, Kaley, Emily, Ashley and Peter, and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Liam. She is also survived by her brother, Lyle and sister, Cecile. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Selma Danielson and her sister, Lorraine. Carol graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1950 and Mankato State University in 1954. She taught English in Rose Creek and Mazeppa High Schools. Carol liked to read, write poetry, go to bible study classes, college classes, and to see her grandchildren. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff at White Pines Nursing Home (Cottage Grove) and Regions Hospice team for their compassionate care for her. Carol was much loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Memorial Service will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 AM. The church is located at 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Phone number: 651-459-1117. In lieu of flowers, any memorials should be given to All Saints Lutheran Church. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019