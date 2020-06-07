Age 81, of Hastings, MN Died Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Duluth. Carol was born December 16, 1938, in Duluth, to Victor and Alfhild Soderberg. She and her four sisters grew up on the family's poultry farm in Midway Township. Carol began grade school at Pine Hill School and continued her education at the Proctor Public Schools. She graduated from Proctor High School and went on to get her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Carol taught fourth grade for 37 years, first at Roseville Public Schools, then Grand Rapids Public Schools, and finally at Hastings Public Schools, where she retired in 1997. Carol was a woman of deep faith, who loved the Lord and was an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Hastings. She was blessed with great friends and loved to socialize, including her participation in card and book clubs. Carol traveled the world, making it to six continents including Africa and Antarctica. Carol was a link between her family and their Swedish relatives through her travels to Sweden beginning in 1963. She enjoyed her Swedish heritage, including her baking of fantastic cardamom breads and pepparkakor (cookies). Carol was a wonderful hostess, preparing delicious food and making sure everyone had a great time. She was a long-time, loving hospice volunteer. She collected hedgehogs, knitted beautifully, was quick at Sudoku, and had a special appreciation of high-quality literature for children. Carol also enjoyed going for walks, attending plays at the Children's Theater, and going to the movies even when she fell asleep during most. She was kind, sweet, funny, and quick-witted. Carol treasured her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Alfhild, her brother-in-law, William D. Anderson, her nephew, Kent Anderson, and her infant nephew, Andrew Cathcart. Carol is survived by her sisters Evelyn Anderson, Marilyn Cathcart, Sandra (Skip) Fontaine and Linda (Kenneth) Hatinen; nieces and nephews Stephen (Lori) Anderson, Aaron Cathcart, Ann (Tony) Cathcart Chaplin, Peter (Anne) Hatinen, Adam (Asuka) Cathcart, Erik Hatinen and Sarah Hatinen; and her beloved great-nieces and nephews Douglas (Ashley) Anderson and their daughter Katherine; Andrew, Alex, and Aaron Chaplin; Zachary Cathcart; and Leon Sumi-Cathcart. There will be a private burial in the family lot at Augustana Lutheran Cemetery, Midway Township. A celebration of Carol's life with family and friends will be scheduled at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Hastings at an appropriate time. Memorials preferred to Hastings Family Services, 301 2nd St. E., Hastings, MN 55033 or to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 400 9th St. W., Hastings, MN 55033. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St., Duluth, MN (218) 727-3555.









