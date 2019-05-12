Home

Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget's
Rochester, MN
Carol Jean (Buirge) STEFFES


Age 80 Born May 18, 1938 to Raymond and Mary Buirge of Minneapolis passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at her home in Houston, TX. Survived by her loving sister Mary Beckfeld; 5 children Joseph, Steven and John Bretto and Cathy and Michael Steffes; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and her dog Murphy. Carol graduated from St. Margret's High School class of 1956 and went on to earn her RN degree in 1984. Carol achieved a fulfilling career which brought her to far parts of the world including Kazakhstan Russia and Saudi Arabia. She loved playing the piano, tennis and acting. Carol often spoke fondly of her friends and family. Service will be held at 11 am, May 18th at St. Bridget's in Rochester, MN, lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
