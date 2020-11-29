Saint Paul Poet Laureate, Activist, Mother and lifelong resident of Saint Paul, MN. Born December 15, 1934 and died November 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Alexander and Lillian McLellan, infant son Roderick, sister Alice Epperly, beloved life partner, William J. Eden, son-in-law Devin P. Rice, and former spouse John S. Connolly. Survived by children, John, Katie, Annie Hansen (Jack), Bill (Rita Rangle), Shelagh (Deb Fisher), Ignatius and Brigid, 15 perfect grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Bill McLellan (Kelly White) of Austin, TX, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Carol's accomplishments were vast. Beloved friend Mary Ann Grossman captured it best in her beautiful tribute published in the Saint Paul Pioneer Press on November 23rd. Her family remembers that Carol celebrated every holiday to the fullest. Be PREPARED for the holiday meal. Carol insisted the conversation include interesting and engaging discussions around current events and world affairs whether she was hosting the gathering or not! No talk of the weather or sports please. Private Funeral Mass and Burial, Tuesday, December 1st at 10:00 AM. LINK to LIVE STREAM HERE: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=eW1P15xvwBA
We look forward to a public Celebration of Carol's life when we can gather safely. In the meantime, if you do get out for a big cup of coffee or a nice lunch, please remember Carol. Memorials preferred to the Carol Connolly Endowment, Saint Paul Almanac, 275 4th Street E., Suite 701, Saint Paul, MN 55101 or her beloved Visitation Sisters, c/o Visitation Monastery, 1619 Girard Avenue N., Minneapolis, MN 55411.