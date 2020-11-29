1/1
Carol Johanna CONNOLLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saint Paul Poet Laureate, Activist, Mother and lifelong resident of Saint Paul, MN. Born December 15, 1934 and died November 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Alexander and Lillian McLellan, infant son Roderick, sister Alice Epperly, beloved life partner, William J. Eden, son-in-law Devin P. Rice, and former spouse John S. Connolly. Survived by children, John, Katie, Annie Hansen (Jack), Bill (Rita Rangle), Shelagh (Deb Fisher), Ignatius and Brigid, 15 perfect grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Bill McLellan (Kelly White) of Austin, TX, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Carol's accomplishments were vast. Beloved friend Mary Ann Grossman captured it best in her beautiful tribute published in the Saint Paul Pioneer Press on November 23rd. Her family remembers that Carol celebrated every holiday to the fullest. Be PREPARED for the holiday meal. Carol insisted the conversation include interesting and engaging discussions around current events and world affairs whether she was hosting the gathering or not! No talk of the weather or sports please. Private Funeral Mass and Burial, Tuesday, December 1st at 10:00 AM. LINK to LIVE STREAM HERE: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=eW1P15xvwBA We look forward to a public Celebration of Carol's life when we can gather safely. In the meantime, if you do get out for a big cup of coffee or a nice lunch, please remember Carol. Memorials preferred to the Carol Connolly Endowment, Saint Paul Almanac, 275 4th Street E., Suite 701, Saint Paul, MN 55101 or her beloved Visitation Sisters, c/o Visitation Monastery, 1619 Girard Avenue N., Minneapolis, MN 55411.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved