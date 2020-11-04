Born on June 2, 1925 to Harry and Lydia (Ciesman) Peterson in Stillwater, Minnesota. She graduated from Stillwater High School and St. Olaf College in Northfield. Carol married Charles Mereness on June 14, 1950 in Stillwater, MN. In 1958, Carol and Chuck settled in Arden Hills, MN to raise their children. After Chuck retired, they moved to Stillwater, MN. Carol died peacefully in the presence of her daughters at Boutwell's Landing on October 30, 2020, at the age of 95. Carol cared deeply about her family and is survived by her two daughters, Gail (Scott) Barduson of Pipestone and Beth (Tom) Karlson of Rosemount; 5 grandchildren, Andrew Barduson, Beth Lynn (Josh) Janzen, Paul (LeAnn) Barduson, Lydia Karlson and Samuel Karlson; and six great grandchildren; along with nieces, a nephew and many wonderful friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lydia Peterson; husband and best friend, Charles Mereness; infant son, Richard Craig; sister, Evelyn Fredrickson; and niece, Susan Mikkelson. A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery. Bradshaw Funeral Home of Stillwater will live-stream the service at www.BradshawFuneral.com
Memorials preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church Music Program, American Heart Association
or Alzheimer's Association
. 651-439-5511