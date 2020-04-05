|
Of Princeton, MN Passed away March 28 after a courageous 8 year battle with cancer at age 67. Special thanks to Dr. Ge and staff as well as Fairview Hospital for the exceptional care and treatment they gave her over the years. Carol was born in St. Paul to Donald and Bernice Hedin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven, of 29 years. She is survived by her daughter Julie and son-in-law Jeff Leverenz; grandchildren Joseph, Timothy, Caitlin and Austin; siblings Donna (Robert), Bette (James), Donald II (Michelle), Jon (Nancy), Mary (James); brother-in-law Rob (Carmen); paternal cousin Greg Price and many other beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. Carol attended Deane Elementary, Mounds Park Jr. High and graduated from Harding High School. As an example of her feisty nature, on her 18th birthday she packed up her new "graduation suitcases" and moved to California, initially working for the phone company. On her return to Minnesota she worked for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Northland Insurance before beginning her lengthy career in public service. She started at Anoka Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, making lifelong friends there. She worked for MnSCU as Executive Secretary to the Chancellor as well as at Anoka Ramsey Community College, retiring as Executive Assistant to the President at Anoka Technical College. Carol took great pride in being part of the fundamental changes within the MN State college system as well as orchestrating graduation events and other special functions with many wonderful students and friends. Carol was an avid reader, gardener, animal lover and enjoyed many tropical vacations with Steven. She loved spending time with family, friends and her dogs. Carol had strong convictions, including the importance of family and hard work. Steve and Carol instituted special "Farm Out" weekends when the nieces and nephews would come (no screens allowed) and they would learn to do farm chores, feed chickens, help cook dinner, and have fun being together. We will all remember the good times we had with the woman with many names— mom/nana/aunt/ sister/friend— on the farm, out to lunch, playing cards, fishing, traveling, and just laughing; memories that will live forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2020. Please sign the online registry so you can be notified.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020