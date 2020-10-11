Passed away Oct. 6, 2020 surrounded by her angels guiding her home. Age 87. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; mother, Cora; father, Irvin; Baby Boy Sandberg; son, Robert; grandson, David; sister, Bonnie. Mother of Debbie, Randy (MaryLou), Cindy (Jim) Miller, Tim, Jean, Tammy Madrid & Teresa. There are 12 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the Lyngblomsten & hospice staff. Funeral 11AM Friday, October 16th at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade Street (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to Lyngblomsten or your local Humane Society.