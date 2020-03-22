|
Beloved Wife, Mother & Grandmother Age 85 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons on March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Jon. Survived by her sons, Jon Jr. (Nancy) & Keith (Kim); grandchildren, Taylor, Mitchell, Mackenzie, Shania & Grant; step grandchildren, Amanda & Jake; step great grandchildren, Kaylie & Jack; sister, Jan (Pat) Mclean; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Service and Interment postponed. Date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran School in North St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020