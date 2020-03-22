Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol LINDQUIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol LINDQUIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol LINDQUIST Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother & Grandmother Age 85 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons on March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Jon. Survived by her sons, Jon Jr. (Nancy) & Keith (Kim); grandchildren, Taylor, Mitchell, Mackenzie, Shania & Grant; step grandchildren, Amanda & Jake; step great grandchildren, Kaylie & Jack; sister, Jan (Pat) Mclean; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Service and Interment postponed. Date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran School in North St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -