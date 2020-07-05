Carol LINDQUIST

Beloved Wife, Mother & Grandmother Age 85 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons on March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Jon. Survived by her sons, Jon Jr. (Nancy) & Keith (Kim); grandchildren, Taylor, Mitchell, Mackenzie, Shania & Grant; step grandchildren, Amanda & Jake; step great grandchildren, Kaylie & Jack; sister, Jan (Pat) Mclean; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Service will be July 18th at 1 PM with visitation two hours prior. Interment with immediate family will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date. Memorials to Christ Ev. Lutheran School in North St. Paul preferred.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store