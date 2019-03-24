Home

Carol Louise POLZAK

Carol Louise POLZAK Obituary
Age 84 Passed away March 16, 2019 Born to William and Pearl Stiles on October 18, 1934 in Minneapolis. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim. Survived by her daughter, Paula Smude (Jim) and granddaughters Katy and Meghan. She married her soulmate in 1956. Together they enjoyed designing multiple homes, entertaining friends and spending time in Northern Minnesota. She was an avid needlepointer. Over the years, family and friends have been the recipients of her needlepoint projects stitched with love. She was a loving and devoted wife, mom and grandma. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on April 14th from 1-4pm. at Manitou Event Center, 2171 4th St., White Bear Lake, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
