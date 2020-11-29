Age 81, South St. Paul October 4, 1939 – November 13, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas I. Kinney, her parents George and Jennie (Ferguson) Hensing and her only sibling Roger Hensing, Carol Lu is survived by her three children LuAnne (Greg) Pederson, Kevin (Lesley), Kathleen (Dan) Kirberger; seven grandchildren Lincoln, Parker and Mitchell Pederson, Alex Kinney, Keara, Brendan and Abigail Kirberger; many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Born in Vinton, Carol Lu grew up on an Iowa Century Farm, graduating from Vinton High School and Iowa State Teachers' College. She loved being a fourth-grade teacher and moved to the Twin Cities in the '60s with teacher friends to open a new elementary school in Woodbury. After beating a handsome man in a card game he had just taught her, she found her husband of 37 years. They raised a family in South St. Paul (where she lived for 44 years) and she was his caregiver for many years as he battled Alzheimer's. Carol Lu left teaching for motherhood and her children/grandchildren were the joy of her life. She attended every sporting event, band concert and school program and was a soccer mom and hockey/lacrosse grandma. She loved a deal and would drive 20 miles for something "free" and her favorite pastime was hunting for treasures with friends at garage sales, church sales, Goodwill and antique stores. Carol Lu loved books and Little Free Libraries; in recent years she and her cousin made book pillows to give to at-risk youth. Although it made her nervous, she loved traveling if she could do it with family/friends. A trip to Kenya was a highlight and she was lucky to vacation in San Antonio the very last week before the pandemic hit. But what she loved most was anywhere she could connect with people: teaching, giving grocery store food demos, being an election judge, family reunions or talking with neighbors; no matter where she was, she could work a room! Due to COVID, a memorial service will be livestreamed at 11:00am, December 9, with a recording available afterwards on KLECATSKY & SONS website. Private burial at Fort Snelling, where she joins her veteran husband. In lieu of flowers/memorials, please donate to the American Heart Association
, the Alzheimer's Foundation or buy your favorite children's book(s) to donate to your local school and post it on her Facebook page.