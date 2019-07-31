Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. (Nee: Kemi) HICKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol M. (Nee: Kemi) HICKS Obituary
Age 69, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with MS and succumbing to colon cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Carl & Signe Kemi; brother, Walter "Bud" Kemi. Survived by husband of 50 years, Jerry; daughters, Amy Marquez & Angela (Kevin) Stafsholt; grandchildren, Owen & Téa Marquez, Landon & Isabel Stafsholt. A Celebration of Carol's Life 11 AM Saturday, August 3rd at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Bradshaw Columbarium & Memorial Garden, Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now