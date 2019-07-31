|
Age 69, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with MS and succumbing to colon cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Carl & Signe Kemi; brother, Walter "Bud" Kemi. Survived by husband of 50 years, Jerry; daughters, Amy Marquez & Angela (Kevin) Stafsholt; grandchildren, Owen & Téa Marquez, Landon & Isabel Stafsholt. A Celebration of Carol's Life 11 AM Saturday, August 3rd at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Bradshaw Columbarium & Memorial Garden, Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019