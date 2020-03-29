Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. LARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol M. LARSON Obituary
Age 75, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully at home after a battle with cancer on March 21, 2020. Preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Allen Rowe; and her sister, Lorraine Blilie. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger; daughters, Tara (Lance) Mens and Tracy (Robert) Rowe; grandchildren, Megan and Mitchell Rowe, and Kiara and Eric Mens; siblings, Darlene, Marlene, Sharon, and Clarine. Carol loved exploring the North Shore and spending time with her family, especially her grand children. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the AL Amyloidosis Foundation. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -