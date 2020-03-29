|
Age 75, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully at home after a battle with cancer on March 21, 2020. Preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Allen Rowe; and her sister, Lorraine Blilie. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger; daughters, Tara (Lance) Mens and Tracy (Robert) Rowe; grandchildren, Megan and Mitchell Rowe, and Kiara and Eric Mens; siblings, Darlene, Marlene, Sharon, and Clarine. Carol loved exploring the North Shore and spending time with her family, especially her grand children. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the AL Amyloidosis Foundation. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020