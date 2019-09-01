|
|
Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019, at age 76. Beloved husband of Bill Trapp for 54 years; mother of Eric (Rita), Beth (Eric) Dunning, Alex (Kate); grandmother of Josh, Leah, Rebecca, Tyler, and Logan; sister of Marilyn (Robert) Ilstrup and Bonnie Hale. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Marvel Gretsfeld. Family and Friends gathering Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 4 to 8 PM at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 612 S. Smith Ave, St. Paul (651-222-3220). Time of Sharing 7:45 PM. Family interment Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019