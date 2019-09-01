Home

Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:45 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
Carol M. TRAPP Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019, at age 76. Beloved husband of Bill Trapp for 54 years; mother of Eric (Rita), Beth (Eric) Dunning, Alex (Kate); grandmother of Josh, Leah, Rebecca, Tyler, and Logan; sister of Marilyn (Robert) Ilstrup and Bonnie Hale. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Marvel Gretsfeld. Family and Friends gathering Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 4 to 8 PM at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 612 S. Smith Ave, St. Paul (651-222-3220). Time of Sharing 7:45 PM. Family interment Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
