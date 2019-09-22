|
|
81, of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She was born at St. Paul Midway Hospital Dec. 3, 1937, to Robert and Dorothy Harris. Carol married Jim Pfutzenreuter on Dec. 6, 1958. She worked for many years as a legal secretary for Wagner, Falconer and Judd. Carol proudly volunteered with the Community Resource Center at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN. She enjoyed working out daily at Curves where she made many good friends. She was a renowned seamstress, and whether it was a set of curtains or a beautiful wedding dress, she was an avowed perfectionist. Carol loved visiting her Otter Tail Lake cabin and liked nothing more than when that cabin was filled with her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, and she made sure that they knew how special each one of them was. Carol is survived by Jim, her devoted husband of 61 years; her daughter, Laura (Tom) Schmidt; son, Mace (Eve) Pfutzenreuter; son-in-law, Bruce Smith; brother, Peter (Sally Ann) Harris; sister, Sally (Dennis) Nyberg; eight grandchildren: Jeffrey, Sarah, Alexander, Marguerite, Savannah, Claire, Rachel, Reid; two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Harris; her brother, James Harris; and her daughter, Kate (Bruce) Smith. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, MN 55115 in the Sanctuary at 11:00am. There will be a visitation beginning at 9:30am until the time of service the same day. Assisting with the service will be Stillwater Bradshaw Funeral Home. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019