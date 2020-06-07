July 5th, 1936 – May 29th, 2020 Carol Mae Rosenwinkel was the daughter of Edward and Lilian Wolters who primarily resided in La Crosse, Wisconsin and Omaha, Nebraska. She was an only child and a military brat while growing up, and had well-travelled parents for their time. Their influence fueled her curiosity to see the world and experience foreign cultures. Carol was a sorority girl and graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in Journalism and Spanish. While there, she met southern Minnesota farm boy turned city slicker and soon to be husband, James Rosenwinkel. Both born and bred in German heritage, they married in 1959 and embarked on their life path together as school teachers and eventually had three children of their own. Carol had many passions including speaking Spanish, collecting antiques and spoiling her many beloved dogs. Carol was a high school teacher in Cambridge, Minnesota, and when they moved to Stillwater, MN in 1972 her influence from her father and childhood travels to South America and Mexico gave her the fast track to share the Spanish language. She was an aspiring artist, competitive Scrabble player, taught adult Spanish classes, and turned her love for antiques into a business in historic downtown Stillwater where she became an icon of her town. Always looking for a deal, Goodwill was her haven. Carol was a fashionista, and had more jewelry than anybody could ever wish for! Together Carol and Jim had a zest for global travel the world over. Multiple mission trips and an intrigue of Hispanic and Mexican culture inspired them to live part time with homes in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Tucson, Arizona and Bucerias, Mexico. Carol collected a lot, so much so she had a room in her Stillwater home dedicated to anything and everything you could fit into it that came from somewhere in South America or Mexico. Grandchildren explored the fascinating artifacts, some of which are paintings and figurines from the Day of The Dead tradition which was true to Carol's heart. Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) is a celebration of life, and that's what Carol would wish for herself. Carol was the proud mother of her three children, Heidi, Erich, and Hans who all have unique stories of their mother's funny and quirky personality that can be described as better than fiction and too many to recount. She always left her mark on anyone she met. She was never at a loss for words, wore whatever she thought on her sleeve, and unapologetically was herself. Those who knew Carol the best would never win an argument or get the last word in. She was a whipper-snapper in her own right with her witty sense of humor, dashed with an edge of sarcasm, that made an impression to all who crossed her path. But, that's what made her special. She was never afraid to speak her mind and be as honest as they come. More than anything, this dedicated wife and loving mother of three always inspired her children and eight grandchildren to reach their fullest potential, think out of the box, and push them to believe in pursuing their dreams. She is survived by her husband James Rosenwinkel, just one week shy of 61 years of marriage. Her three children are Heidi Mohagen of Plymouth, MN (husband Todd and grandkids, Maxwell, Colin, and Harrison). Erich Rosenwinkel of Woodbury, MN (grandkids Erica, Joshua, and Parker). and Hans Rosenwinkel of Broomfield, CO (wife Tricia, and grandkids Elana and Gretta). A memorial service is being planned for July 2020.