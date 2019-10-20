Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Carol Marie ALSHOUSE

Carol Marie ALSHOUSE Obituary
Age 77 of Chisago City Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 after a 3 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard & Regina Sandstrom; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Elliott; brother-in-law, Raymond Daninger. Survived by loving husband of 56 years and caregiver, Bryan; sons, Brady, Charles (Melissa), Andrew (Jennifer); grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin, Allison, Nathan, Brandon, Lucas, Drew; siblings, Geraldine Daninger, Kermit (Donna) Sandstrom, David (Mary) Sandstrom, Rick (Betsy) Sandstrom; including nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A Celebration of Carol's life 6 PM Friday, October 25th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to MN Ovarian Cancer Alliance. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
