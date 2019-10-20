|
Age 77 of Chisago City Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 after a 3 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard & Regina Sandstrom; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Elliott; brother-in-law, Raymond Daninger. Survived by loving husband of 56 years and caregiver, Bryan; sons, Brady, Charles (Melissa), Andrew (Jennifer); grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin, Allison, Nathan, Brandon, Lucas, Drew; siblings, Geraldine Daninger, Kermit (Donna) Sandstrom, David (Mary) Sandstrom, Rick (Betsy) Sandstrom; including nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A Celebration of Carol's life 6 PM Friday, October 25th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to MN Ovarian Cancer Alliance. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019