Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Carol Maxine (WEAVERS) KNOWLES

Carol Maxine (WEAVERS) KNOWLES Obituary
Died on April 3rd, 2019 at age 80. She was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Maxine Schubring; and daughter, Susan Weavers. She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Christopher "Dick"; daughter, Linda (Paul) Sivilotti; grandchildren, Sofia and Luca; brother, Paul (Jeanne) Schubring; sister, Janet Tschida; and many nieces, nephews, step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. She graduated from the College of St. Catherine with a B.A. in business and spent her career at 3M. Carol enjoyed traveling, particularly a year living in Japan. Carol was a gifted quilter, quilting almost anything imaginable. She also enjoyed playing tennis and spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at The Grove United Methodist Church, 7465 Steepleview Rd, Woodbury, on Saturday, April 13, at 11am. A visitation will be held from 10am until the time of service. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 10, 2019
