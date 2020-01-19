|
|
Age 85, of Woodbury Passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019. 3M Retiree. Member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Woodbury; previous member of Eastern Heights Lutheran Church, St. Paul. Preceded in death by brothers, Bob & Frank Jaspersen; and sisters, Bette Edmiston & Maggie Olson. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 24th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church, Woodbury or Union Gospel Mission. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020