Carol R. KLINE
1936 - 2020
In Memory December 24, 1936 – September 1, 2020 Age 83 of Coon Rapids, passed away peacefully September 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Graduate of St. Agnes High School, Carol raised a family of 4 with her husband Lester (Les) in Coon Rapids, MN. Preceded in death by her husband Lester. Survived by her children, Jeffrey Kline (Peggy), Kevin Kline (Linda), Lee Hartman (Larry) and Leslie O'Brien; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Also survived by a brother, Barry (Sue); 4 sisters, Midge (Bill) Beck of Maplewood, Renee Juaire of Maplewood, Lynn (Dr. William) Weatherbee-Weese of Bloomington and Celeste (Terry) Cullivan of Dawson, IL. Preceded in death by parents, Leon and Ida Juaire; 5 brothers, Dean, Dennis, John (Bernie), Terry and Brian; 2 sisters, Rochelle, and Judy. A private service was held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church with interment at Morningside Memorial Gardens. Memorials should be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis MN 55439 or Alz.org/MNND. www.GearhartFuneralHome.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
