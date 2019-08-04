|
|
Also known as Grandma Pepperoni born July 1st, 1942 in St. Paul, Mn. Passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 30th, 2019 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by parents, Louis & Doris Casci; brother, Robert Casci. Survived by life partner, Daniel Mills; 5 children, Denise (Richard) Shaw, Doreen, Kevin (Billie) Romie, Michelle (Gary) Schneider, Tony (Meridee) Romie; former husband, Bruce Romie; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Her family will miss her laugh and spunky attitude. A celebration of Carol's life 4-7 PM Thurs., Aug. 29th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019