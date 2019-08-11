|
Passed away August 5, 2019 She was preceded by parents, grand-parents, brothers, sisters, husband Robert and many dear friends. She is survived by her daughter Christine, her husband Patrick, granddaughter Britta, her husband Graydon and their grandchildren. She is also survived by her granddaughter Maya Lee. Carol is also survived by her son Mark, his wife Carolyn and their children Katherine and Emily. Carol is grateful to her kind, compassionate caregivers, including some neighbors and friends who helped her enjoy a long life. Carol graduated from MCAD - Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a Bachelor's degree. She enjoyed her art and friends, loved to garden, enjoyed reading and attending her local book club. She also belonged to a local church sewing circle. Carol became a world traveler with her husband Robert. She loved nature and her many animal friends. A memorial service is being planned for the future and a private burial at the La Crosse Chipmunk Coulee Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019