Age 83, of St. Paul Passed Away November 23, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, John "Pat" and her son, John. Carol is survived by her children, Mary (Ernest), William (Julie), Lori, Patty (Dan) and Patrick; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Kathy) and a large extended family. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 30th 2PM at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 28, 2019