Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
Carol (Huber) SHEA Obituary
Age 83, of St. Paul Passed Away November 23, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, John "Pat" and her son, John. Carol is survived by her children, Mary (Ernest), William (Julie), Lori, Patty (Dan) and Patrick; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Kathy) and a large extended family. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 30th 2PM at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 28, 2019
