Age 79 of New Brighton on June 20, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband of 58 years John P; son John R; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by daughters Debi (Terry), Theresa (Jerry); grandchildren Jocelyn, Matthew, Jason, Jessica, Megan, John P, Jacob; great-grandchild Evie; and 2 brothers. Visitation 10 AM Thursday, June 27 at the Billman-Hunt Chapel 2701 Central Ave. NE Mpls with service at 11 AM. Private interment. Billmanhunt.com 612-789-3535
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019