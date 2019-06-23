Home

Billman Hunt Funeral & Cremation Services
2701 Central Avenue Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Billman Hunt Funeral & Cremation Services
2701 Central Avenue Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Billman Hunt Funeral & Cremation Services
2701 Central Avenue Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Carol (Thake) STICKNEY

Carol (Thake) STICKNEY Obituary
Age 79 of New Brighton on June 20, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband of 58 years John P; son John R; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by daughters Debi (Terry), Theresa (Jerry); grandchildren Jocelyn, Matthew, Jason, Jessica, Megan, John P, Jacob; great-grandchild Evie; and 2 brothers. Visitation 10 AM Thursday, June 27 at the Billman-Hunt Chapel 2701 Central Ave. NE Mpls with service at 11 AM. Private interment. Billmanhunt.com 612-789-3535
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
