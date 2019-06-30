|
|
Age 92, from Roseville, MN, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of God on May 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born February 13, 1927 in St. Paul to George and Dorothy Anderson, she grew up in Faribault, MN along with her sister and two brothers. She met the love of her life, Dick Stucky, in Faribault. The story is that he offered to fix her bike one day; the courtship began. Carol and Dick were married Dec. 18, 1948 after Carol became a R.N. Their years together were spent raising 4 children. They lived in White Bear Lake, Sioux Falls, SD and Jacksonville, FL before returning to Roseville, MN to live 50 years in their home on Hamline Ave. She created a loving family and spread her goodness to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was able to talk with anyone and make them feel welcomed in her home. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Dick, parents George and Dorothy Anderson, sister Jean Niles Hendrix, brother Ted Anderson and granddaughter Antonia "Anni" Kacynski. Carol is survived by brother, Larry Anderson; son Paul (Meredeth); daughters Jan, Julie (Dave) and Joellyn (Dave); grandchildren Jacob (Sarah), Eric, Trevor, Kyle (Elizabeth), Thomas (Jamie) and Paul; great grandchildren Jonah and Averly Abell and Max Abell as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Special thanks to Amy and the staff of Arthur's Senior Care in Shoreview, where Carol resided the past 6 months. The care was exceptional and we are grateful for special gestures of loving kindness and fun that were shared with our Mom. Memorial Service Tuesday (7/2) at 11AM at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville, visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Roseville Lutheran Music Ministry: https://www.rosevillelutheran.org/ or Anni Kacynski Music and Art Scholarship: https://www.uwgb.edu/foundation/ designate Anni Kacynski Memorial Scholarship
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019