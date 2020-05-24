Of Hugo, MN 12/23/1949 — 05/13/2020 Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and friend to many. Survived by children: Angela Drury, Gary Drury, Patrick (Sarah) Drury; dear cousin & "seester" Diane Dembouski; siblings: Andrew Dembouski, Raymond (Dawn) Dembouski, Stanley Dembouski, Virginia Tostenson, Connie VanBlaricom. Preceded in death by husband Gerald "Jerry" Drury; parents, William & Angeline Dembouski; siblings, Mary, Richard, Eugene, Stella. Mass of Christian Burial Holy Cross Church, Harding MN. Service pending for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to charity of donor's choice. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.