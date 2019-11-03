Home

Carol WIDMYER Obituary
Age 69 Of Hudson, WI Carol Jean Widmyer passed away in St. Paul, MN on October 29, 2019. Carol was born on October 30, 1949 to Maynard and Agnes (Langlois) Clymer in St. Paul. A mass of Chris-tian Burial will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Lake St. Croix Beach, MN at 10:30am, with a visitation starting an hour prior to service time. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
