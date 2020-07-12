Pastor Carol Stumme died peacefully at home in the care of her husband and family, on Friday, July 10, 2020, after suffering a stroke on Tuesday. Carol was born September 18, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska. As an infant she was adopted by Rev. Harry and Amy (Granlund) Alden. At age 12, she moved with her parents to Marangu, Tanzania. The five years she spent in Africa deeply contributed to her lifelong passion for equality and racial justice. She married Rev. Wayne C. Stumme, September 19, 1953. During their nearly 67 years of marriage, they made their home together in Iowa, Corby, England, Ohio and Minnesota. Together they formed a family through birth and adoption. After earning a BA from Wartburg College, Waverly, IA, in 1958, Carol devoted herself to being a stay at home mom and home maker, returning to school as her children grew. In 1974 she earned a degree in Art Education from Concordia College, Moorhead. When she and Wayne moved to Minneapolis the next year, she began attending Luther Seminary in St. Paul, and earned a Master of Divinity in 1982. She was ordained in 1985, and served the congregations of St. Peter's in Columbus, Ohio, and Luther Memorial in North Minneapolis, where she was able to build vital, multi-cultural communities of faith where everyone could find a welcome. In September, 2010, she was recognized for her ministry with the Race, Church, and Change Award from Luther Seminary in St. Paul. She retired from parish ministry in 2014 at the age of 81. Carol will be remembered as a woman of extraordinary compassion and courage, a faithful pastor who demonstrated the love and grace of God in her life and work. Carol is survived by her husband and beloved partner in life and ministry, Wayne Stumme. Children: Mary (John) Froiland, Ann (Ken) Ashton-Piper, John (Kyle Hanson) Stumme, Peter (Thalia Novak) Stumme, Sarah (Duane Carter) Stumme Carter. Grand children: Andrew Froiland, David Froiland, Amy (Carlos Parada) Froiland-Parada, Leuallem (Gyuri Papp) Solomon, Amani (Mara Stommes) Stumme-Berry, Jonathan Ashton-Piper, Nathanael Ashton-Piper, Eloise Ashton-Piper, Jacob (Kristen) Stumme, Peter (Karee Hanneman) Stumme, Gabriel (Haley Fulco) Stumme, Sofia Stumme-Hanson, Henry Stumme-Hanson, Michael Stumme, Pierce Novak, Austyn Novak-Stumme, Duane (Mariah) Carter Jr., Donovan Carter. Great grandchildren: Sienna, Sydnie and Skylar Stumme; Isaac and Elsa Froiland-Parada; Duane III (Tre), Jovanni and Raylene Carter. Many brothers and sisters in law, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Hal Alden, and infant son, Andrew Paul. There will be a private family service, with a public event at a later time. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran World Relief, lwr.org
. We give thanks for her courage, compassion, and faith. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com