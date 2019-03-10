Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
155 8th Ave. So.
South St. Paul., MN
View Map
Carole A. LICK Obituary
Age 81 Passed away peacefully in her home in South St. Paul, MN, March 8, 2019. Survived by her husband, Richard "Beaver"; children, Rhonda, Donald (Michelle), Douglas (Colleen), Roxanne (Bernie), Richelle (Scott), Daniel (Noel) and David (Rachael); 19 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and many family and friends. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Don and Harley, son-in-law, Greg; great grandson, Beau. Her family were her world and she loved time spent at the cabin. In honor of celebrating her life, a memorial service will be held at 12 PM, Monday, March 18th, at Grace Lutheran Church, 155 8th Ave. So., South St. Paul. Visitation will start at 10:30 AM. Luncheon to follow service at the Croatian Hall, 445 2nd Ave. So., SSP. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
