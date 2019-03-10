|
|
Age 81 Passed away peacefully in her home in South St. Paul, MN, March 8, 2019. Survived by her husband, Richard "Beaver"; children, Rhonda, Donald (Michelle), Douglas (Colleen), Roxanne (Bernie), Richelle (Scott), Daniel (Noel) and David (Rachael); 19 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and many family and friends. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Don and Harley, son-in-law, Greg; great grandson, Beau. Her family were her world and she loved time spent at the cabin. In honor of celebrating her life, a memorial service will be held at 12 PM, Monday, March 18th, at Grace Lutheran Church, 155 8th Ave. So., South St. Paul. Visitation will start at 10:30 AM. Luncheon to follow service at the Croatian Hall, 445 2nd Ave. So., SSP. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019