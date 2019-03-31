Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Age 76, passed away on March 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and servant of God. Her compassionate spirit, positive outlook and infectious love of life was and is an inspiration to us all. She is survived by her husband Bill, sister Rita (Denny), children Bill (Kelly), Beth (Ty), grandchildren Danielle, Zack, Abby, Brenden, Dawson, as well as an extensive extended family. A special thank you to her care team at Woodwinds, friends and family for all their love and support. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, April 2nd at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights, MN. Visitation from 9-11 am. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the . www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
