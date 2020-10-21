1/1
Carole Ann OLSON DOPKINS
Of Mahtomedi Passed away on 10/19/2020. Preceded in death by her parents Alton & Pearl Groth and sister Barabara Cowles. Husband Lloyd Dopkins. Survived by children Melissa (David) Fredin, Erik (Anderea) Olson. Grandchildren Christina, Abbi, Hannah, Jessica, Ian, Destyni, Ava, Micheal, J, M & A. Carole was a one of a kind classy lady. She started her career teaching Kindergarten and ended as a relocation specialist with Burnet Realty. She was volunteered with numerous organizations, Children's Home Society, Junior League, WAMSO, PEO, Carole loved to travel and made many memories over the years. Thursday, October 22, 2020 300 p.m. for immediate family only due to Covid-19. Service will be live streamed at www.lifeatctk.org. Memorial preferences Children's Home Society or Christ the King Lutheran Church, New Brighton MN.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
