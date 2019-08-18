Home

Carole Ann ROSEMARK


1942 - 2019
Carole Ann ROSEMARK Obituary
Age 76, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony & Clara Wyganowski; brothers, Charles & Robert. Survived by her sons David, Ronald (Brenda), Robert (Kim Linaman); beloved grandchildren, Anthony, Allison (Brandon), Andrew & Samuel, great grandson, Wyatt Wittner. Carole was the owner of Rosemark Bakery and prior to that she was a longtime employee of the Venetian Inn. Visitation from 3-5pm on Sunday, August 25th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul MN). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Monday, August 26th at the Church of St. Casimir (934 Geranium Ave. E., St. Paul, MN). No visitation at the church. Private Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
