Carole BERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole BERGER

Carole BERGER Obituary
(nee Whiteford) Carole 1929 – 2020 Age 91, of Woodbury (formerly Maplewood) passed away March 28. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Mervin; sons Mitch and Gary; daughter Cathy Morrison. Survived by children Tracy (Donna), Jane (John) DeLeeuw, David, Sue (Paul) Brown; son-in-law Steve Morrison; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was loved and cherished so much by many and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
