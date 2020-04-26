Carole D. BOYLE
Our mother, Carole D. Boyle, died peacefully on April 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 81 years old. She was born and raised in North St. Paul and graduated from North High School. She was a warm, funny, loving, kind, exasperating mother and grandmother. She would say the same about us, the exasperating part anyway. She loved music, Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond in particular, Magnum PI re-runs and always wanted to get back to Hawaii. If you were blessed by one of her smiles or her laughter, you would remember it always. She is survived by her children, Beth, Jennifer (Brian) Turner, and Larry (Beth); grand children are Joe and Olivia Boyle, and Patrick and Chloe Turner. She is also survived by her older brother, Robert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Corrine Flug, and her younger brother, Kenneth. We cannot say enough about the excellent care she received over the years from staff and providers at Lyngblomsten Care Center. We are forever in their debt. We are additionally grateful for the care and support provided by Health Partners Hospice. Carole will be deeply missed and forever be in our hearts and minds. For memorial contributions, the family has designated Lyngblomsten Foundation.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233
