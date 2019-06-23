|
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother Carole passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 79. Carole had worked in special education for District 197 for 19 years. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Louis; children, Peter, Elizabeth (Dan), Theresa, Michael (Rebecca); grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Tristan, Allison, Gregory, Rachelle (Eric), and Nathan. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Wednesday, June 26th at the Church of St. Thomas Becket, 4455 So. Robert Trail, Eagan. Gathering of Family and Friends 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019