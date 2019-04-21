Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
WHITE BEAR LAKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
1850 Birch Street
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Elaine JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carole Elaine JOHNSON Obituary
(nee Bosse) of Hugo, MN Devoted wife of John Johnson, passed away peacefully April 13, 2019 at St. Johns Hospital in Maplewood. She was born December 11, 1961 in Minneapolis to William and Beverly(Lawrence) Bosse. Carole graduated in 1980 from Mariner High School in White Bear Lake, and in 1996 from Concordia College in St. Paul with degrees in Accounting and Economics. She had been employed with Phygen Coatings, Inc. in Minneapolis. Preceded in death by her father William Bosse. She is survived by her husband John; her mother Beverly Bosse; and three brothers, James (Kathy) Bosse of Hugo, Donald (Cindy) Bosse of Oakdale, and Kenneth (Laura) Bosse of White Bear Lake; nieces and nephews Jennifer Pickles, Rachel Grey, Michael, Curtis, Douglas, and Nicholas Bosse. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at WHITE BEAR LAKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1850 Birch Street, White Bear Lake, MN. A time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in loving memory of Carole to the . www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now