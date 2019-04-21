|
|
(nee Bosse) of Hugo, MN Devoted wife of John Johnson, passed away peacefully April 13, 2019 at St. Johns Hospital in Maplewood. She was born December 11, 1961 in Minneapolis to William and Beverly(Lawrence) Bosse. Carole graduated in 1980 from Mariner High School in White Bear Lake, and in 1996 from Concordia College in St. Paul with degrees in Accounting and Economics. She had been employed with Phygen Coatings, Inc. in Minneapolis. Preceded in death by her father William Bosse. She is survived by her husband John; her mother Beverly Bosse; and three brothers, James (Kathy) Bosse of Hugo, Donald (Cindy) Bosse of Oakdale, and Kenneth (Laura) Bosse of White Bear Lake; nieces and nephews Jennifer Pickles, Rachel Grey, Michael, Curtis, Douglas, and Nicholas Bosse. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at WHITE BEAR LAKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1850 Birch Street, White Bear Lake, MN. A time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in loving memory of Carole to the . www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019