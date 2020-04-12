Home

More Obituaries for Carole FREBERG
Carole FREBERG

Carole FREBERG Obituary
On April 8th, 2020, Carole passed away peacefully at 86. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Deb Farrington and Nancy (Dave) Houle, sister Shirley (Vidie), brother Bill, her 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her parents Grace and Perry Lasar, brother Roger, son-in-law Bill and grandson Eric. Memorials preferred to your local animal shelter. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
