On April 8th, 2020, Carole passed away peacefully at 86. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Deb Farrington and Nancy (Dave) Houle, sister Shirley (Vidie), brother Bill, her 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her parents Grace and Perry Lasar, brother Roger, son-in-law Bill and grandson Eric. Memorials preferred to your local animal shelter. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020