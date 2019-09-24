Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church,
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
187 South Western Ave
Carole GONSOWSKI Obituary
Age 85 of Cottage Grove On September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Roy F.; parents Marion & Cecilia Bulera; great-grandson Tristan; sisters Mickey, Babe Vanyo; brother Tom Bulera. Survived by children Gerald (Ann), Michael, Cindy (Darryl) Marsh, Joel (Kelly), Roy E.; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother Wally Bulera. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday with viewing 10-11 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 187 South Western Ave. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Lifetime member of SOKOL MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 24, 2019
