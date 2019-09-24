|
|
Age 85 of Cottage Grove On September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Roy F.; parents Marion & Cecilia Bulera; great-grandson Tristan; sisters Mickey, Babe Vanyo; brother Tom Bulera. Survived by children Gerald (Ann), Michael, Cindy (Darryl) Marsh, Joel (Kelly), Roy E.; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother Wally Bulera. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday with viewing 10-11 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 187 South Western Ave. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Lifetime member of SOKOL MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 24, 2019